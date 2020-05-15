When Brock Lesnar Destroyed Seth Rollins, John Cena In A Thriller At Royal Rumble 2015

At Royal Rumble 2015, Brock Lesnar defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship title in a classic Triple-Threat match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. The match was so good that it received a positive response from both fans and critics. According to critics, it was the best match of the Royal Rumble 2015 PPV. Many wrestling websites also added the match to the list of ‘Top 10 matches of 2015’. Fans have claimed that the match was so entertaining because it received a great build-up from WWE and all three superstars delivered an incredible performance.

Royal Rumble 2015: Brock Lesnar defeats Seth Rollins and John Cena, retains his title

Brock Lesnar dominated from the start as he delivered multiple suplexes to both John Cena and Seth Rollins. Brock Lesnar then trapped John Cena in the kimura lock, but Seth Rollins broke it up. After Brock Lesnar got busy with Seth Rollins, Cena recovered and delivered an Attitude Adjustment on Lesnar. After returning from the break, Brock Lesnar grabbed Seth Rollins and executed an F-5. However, John Cena came in and stopped Lesnar while he was pinning Rollins. John Cena delivered another Attitude Adjustment to Lesnar, but this time Seth Rollins broke up the pin.

John Cena and Seth Rollins then joined forces to take down Brock Lesnar. Cena hit Lesnar with the steel steps and Rollins sent Lesnar crashing through the announce table with a diving elbow drop. Doctors rushed in to check on Brock Lesnar as Seth Rollins and John Cena fought in the ring. John Cena eventually trapped Seth Rollins in the STF lock, but J&J Security interfered and saved Rollins. Frustrated, John Cena delivered a double Attitude Adjustment on Mercury and Noble.

John Cena then hit Seth Rollins with an Attitude Adjustment, but Rollins recovered and Curb Stomped Cena. Brock Lesnar returned and threw John Cena out of the ring. Seth Rollins proceeded to attack Brock Lesnar with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Brock Lesnar recovered and delivered a second F-5 to Rollins to retain the title.

