WWE Superstars Vexed, Demand 'long Vacations' Like Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn Get: Report

WWE superstars are reportedly vexed over the fact that top-rated wrestlers like Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have been handed a long “time-off” from the current storyline, as various other superstars have demanded the same. According to reports, Ronan Reigns has always been liable to get away from a storyline and given long vacations on a frequent basis. Not every WWE superstar appears to be fine with it since they have already asked for similar treatment from the WWE officials.

Also Read | Edge Suffers Brutal Tricep Injury During Randy Orton Fight At WWE Backlash 2020: Reports

WWE News: Superstars frustrated over Roman Reigns getting a long vacation

WrestleTalk recently reported that many other WWE superstars are also demanding long vacations at this point. Although none of them was named, it is quite prominent that the current roster is pretty unhappy with Roman Reigns and the treatment he is receiving from the officials. Apart from Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn has also been blessed with long time-offs from the WWE storyline. No wonder, almost every other wrestler wants to enjoy the similar treatment from the administrators.

Roman Reigns was earlier expected to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship. The matchup was officially confirmed and drew huge attention from the wrestling community. However, in the final moments, Roman Reigns pulled out from the contest citing falling sick due to the COVID-19 disease.

Although WWE hosted WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors, Roman Reigns apparently did not want to be a part of it. He was soon replaced by Braun Strowman for the showdown opposite Goldberg. Roman Reigns faced a lot of heat from the WWE fan base for his sudden exit from WrestleMania 36.

Also Read | Bobby Lashley Asks Lana For A Divorce After She Cost Him The WWE Championship At Backlash

Now it appears that Roman Reigns’ fellow WWE superstars are equally frustrated with him for taking long intervals in his WWE journey. As per reports, a lot of WWE wrestlers have already asked for the same and are yet to receive a response officially. Meanwhile, WWE has already reported a case of COVID-19 at their Performance Centre in Florida, which is deemed as a matter of concern for other wrestlers.

However, WWE is the only sports organisation to have overcome the problems of COVID-19 since they did not shut down their events despite the pandemic having a global impact.

Also Read | WWE News: WWE To Test All Superstars After A Developmental Talent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Also Read | WWE News: CM Punk To Interview Wrestling Legend Bret Hart On The Upcoming Episode Of WWE Backstage

Image courtesy: WWE