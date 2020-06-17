WWE's Torrie Wilson Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Her Dog Chloe On Social Media

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson was arguably one of the biggest superstars of the promotion and is regarded as one of the best women’s wrestlers of all time in WWE. Though she was a prominent face in the late 90s and early 2000s, Torrie Wilson remains one of the most popular WWE personalities on social media. Torrie Wilson has often given fans a glimpse into her day-to-day life, often posting stories on Instagram. In one such instance, she revealed that her dog Chloe passed away and paid a heartfelt tribute to her pet with an emotional social media post.

WWE news: Torrie Wilson pays tribute to her dog Chloe

Torrie Wilson took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures of her dog Chloe, who recently passed away. The former WWE star used to post a string of pictures with her dog, Chloe, quite often. Torrie Wilson wrote a long caption for the social media post and explained how Chloe has been close to her throughout. Torrie Wilson also clarified that Chloe was her “ride or die” for 17 long years. “She has literally rode through LIFE with me. From the @wwe...traveling the world...living ALL OVER the damn place...she has no doubt seen in ALL. (If she writes a book in heaven lookout) She seriously pulled me thru some of my darkest days & rode with me thru all the fun. She even made it very clear my husband was the Daddy she wanted when she clung to him more than anyone I’ve ever met.❤️” wrote Torrie Wilson.

WWE News: Torrie Wilson and Chloe

Torrie Wilson brought her dog, Chloe, along with her a number of times in the WWE arena. Wilson made her way to WWE after the promotion bought WCW in 2001. Chloe's appearances were also met with applause, on the few occasions the former WWE star brought the dog along with her in the ring. A number of WWE superstars and fans have mourned Chloe’s demise as Torrie Wilson revealed the news on social media this week.

Image courtesy: WWE.com