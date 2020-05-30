Jeff Hardy Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Elias With Car, Scrapped From IC Title Tourney

In an interesting turn of events on Friday Night SmackDown, Jeff Hardy was arrested on the episode after the officials claim he allegedly hit Elias (formerly known as Elias Samson) with his car outside the WWE Performance Center. The police officials found Jeff Hardy intoxicated by the bushes near the scene of the incident. The officials also discovered an open bottle of liquor on the scene, further hinting that a drunk Jeff Hardy is responsible for the accident.

Also Read | Jeff Hardy To Make His Return On This Week’s SmackDown, Could Start A Feud With Sheamus

Jeff Hardy arrested: Jeff hardy hit and run allegations

WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman was one of the eyewitnesses who told that a man in a black hoodie (alleged to be Jeff Hardy) was seen fleeing the scene. While Jeff Hardy denied those allegations, the officials took into custody for further questioning. The major repercussion of WWE' latest DUI (driving under influence) angle was that Elias and Jeff Hardy were both forced to forfeit from the Intercontinental championship tournament. Hardy, who was supposed to face Daniel Bryan in the semifinal of the tournament, was replaced by Sheamus. Meanwhile, Elias Samson was supposed to face AJ Styles, but the injury means Styles got a free pass to reach the final.

Also Read | Jeff Hardy Returns To WWE SmackDown, Starts A Feud With Former WWE Champion Sheamus

Jeff Hardy arrested: Is Jeff Hardy in jail?

The 'Jeff Hardy arrested' storyline is drawn from his real-life struggles with substance abuse and alcohol addiction. While on first look, it appears the Hardy was guilty of DUI, it is highly that the storyline would progress with someone trying to frame the now-sober Hardy. After the show concluded, WWE released an update in regard to developments in the 'Jeff Hardy arrested' story. The statement read: "WWE Digital has learned Jeff Hardy was released from custody by the Orlando police after successfully passing the required sobriety tests, therefore absolving Hardy of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and the hit-and-run on Elias earlier tonight."

Also Read | Jeff Hardy Advances In Intercontinental Championship Tournament By Defeating Sheamus

The 42-year-old even made an appearance during the main event on SmackDown to attack Sheamus. Hardy's interference caused Sheamus to be pinned by Daniel Bryan, thus eliminating him from the tournament for the second time (in the previous round Jeff Hardy had eliminated Sheamus). It is expected that Sheamus will be revealed as the mastermind behind the framing of Jeff Hardy, which can be WWE's way to continue the feud between the two superstars. The 'Jeff Hardy arrested' angle will be continued on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Also Read | Jeff Hardy Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In His Last WWE Fight, Says He Would 'love' It