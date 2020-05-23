Jeff Hardy Advances In Intercontinental Championship Tournament By Defeating Sheamus

Last week, Jeff Hardy returned to WWE SmackDown and told Renee Young that he’s not done with wrestling. He looked at the camera and told the WWE Universe that he’s ready for one last run. Sheamus interrupted the interview and said that Jeff Hardy doesn’t have the drive anymore. The two fought, and Jeff Hardy took out 'The Celtic Warrior' with a Swanton Bomb. Later, it was revealed that the two will face each other in the quarter-finals of ongoing Intercontinental Championship tournament.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: Hardy defeats Sheamus, Styles wins, Braun challenged for WWE Backlash: WWE News

This week, Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus and moved to the semi-finals of the IC Championship tournament. Next week, he is scheduled to face Daniel Bryan who secured his spot in the semi-finals by defeating Drew Gulak. Though there is a huge chance Jeff Hardy will become the new Intercontinental Champion, there has been speculation that Jeff Hardy will lose the match next week. Fans believe Sheamus could attack Jeff Hardy during the semi-finals which will lead to him facing a loss. Many believe that the feud between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy will continue and the two could go on to face each other at WWE Backlash.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 22 episode preview: WWE News

WWE SmackDown highlights: Jeff Hardy defeats Sheamus

Determined to take revenge from last week, The Celtic Warrior took the fight to The Charismatic Enigma as soon as the bell rang. Sheamus dominated the match for a couple of minutes until Jeff Hardy recovered and sent him crashing into the announce table. In mid-air, Sheamus grabbed Jeff Hardy and threw him into Michael Cole and Corey Graves’ laps. After returning from the break, Sheamus destroyed Jeff Hardy with some vicious moves.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown’s viewership ratings see significant spike after Money in the Bank: WWE News

Despite taking a lot of punishment, Jeff Hardy recovered outside and delivered The Whisper in the Wind for a near-fall. Sheamus got up and charged at Jeff Hardy for a shoulder tackle, but The Charismatic Enigma dodged and Sheamus crashed shoulder-first into the ring post. Jeff Hardy took control of the match for a couple of minutes, but Sheamus saw an opening and tried to execute the Brogue Kick. However, Hardy dodged again and performed a roll-up to win the match and secure his position in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Also Read l Drew Gulak released from WWE after appearing on last Friday Night SmackDown episode: WWE News