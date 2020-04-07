CM Punk Talks About WWE, Says Pro-wrestling Is “impossible To Watch With No Crowd”

Over the weekend, WWE held the first-ever WrestleMania without fans. Some fans praised Vince McMahon and his team for making the bold decision, while others criticised WWE by saying WrestleMania would not be a success without the audience. WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest fan event which attracts more than 70,000 people to the arena. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, WWE had to make some changes.

After it was revealed that WrestleMania 36 will be kept behind closed doors and without a live audience, many demanded the company postpone the event. Former WWE Champion and wrestling legend CM Punk also wanted WrestleMania 36 to get postponed. In a recent interview, CM Punk stated that pro-wrestling is ‘impossible to watch with no crowd’. CM Punk made the comment while talking to The No-Sports Report before WrestleMania 36 aired.

Lockdown just reminds me how fortunate I am. Totally fine locked in my awesome house with Larry, who steals donuts and my amazing wife who is scrubbing the entire house wearing headphones, occasionally yelling loudly like my dad cutting the grass listening to his Walkman. pic.twitter.com/7iXMEXvw79 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 29, 2020

CM Punk reveals why pro-wrestling doesn’t work without an audience

CM Punk said he can watch hockey or UFC or Bellator or any kind of mixed martial arts fight when there are no people in the crowd because it's a sport. CM Punk said pro wrestling is completely different. CM Punk said the crowd is necessary for a pro wrestling event because the audience is the driving force behind what a wrestler does in the ring. CM Punk revealed the last few episodes felt like he was watching someone play a video game rather than a wrestler wrestling at a pro-wrestling event.

“Pro wrestling, I find it completely impossible to watch with no crowd. The audience is the 100% - and this is more evident than ever now - driving force behind what wrestlers do in the ring,” said CM Punk.

