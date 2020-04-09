CM Punk Congratulates Drew McIntyre, Asks Him To 'stop Being Negative About Himself’

WWE legend and WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk recently did a short Q&A session with fans on Instagram. The former WWE champion answered a number of questions related to wrestling and congratulated Drew McIntyre on becoming the new WWE champion by defeating Brock Lesnar. However, CM Punk also asked Drew McIntyre to stop being negative about himself and criticised Drew McIntyre's recent comment about his previous WWE run.

“What about Drew McIntyre as new champ? good for him! Congratulations Drew McIntyre! I wish he would stop being so negative about himself,” said CM Punk.

CM Punk says MCINTYRE shouldn't be so negative on himself #punk #wwe pic.twitter.com/iHkTr6rk16 — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) April 9, 2020

Drew McIntyre didn’t like his previous WWE run

Drew McIntyre appeared on this week’s WWE Backstage, just a few days after winning the WWE championship at WrestleMania 36. When asked what would have happened if he had won the WWE championship during his previous run, Drew McIntyre said it would have ‘s***ed’. Drew McIntyre revealed he was not happy with his previous run and claimed he had to do a lot of hard work to change. Though he was introduced in WWE as the upcoming face of the promotion by WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Drew McIntyre’s previous run was short-lived.

"If I would've won it back then it would sucked. I would've sucked." - @DMcIntyreWWE on if he had been @WWE Champion earlier in his career.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/cYjSWp4ldO — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 8, 2020

Drew McIntyre left the company in 2014 and started working on his mind and body. He returned to WWE and became the WWE NXT champion within months. He then moved to the main roster and started working with A-listers and WWE legends. While praising Drew McIntyre during an interview, Triple H said, “He's an incredibly hard worker and he's as serious as serious can be. He wants to be the best in the world and, when you have that type of attitude and that strong work ethic, absolutely, it's a possibility.”

