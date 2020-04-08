CM Punk Picks Former Rival Roman Reigns As His Favourite SHIELD Member

Just before dropping the iconic pipe-bomb and leaving WWE, CM Punk was in an incredible storyline with The Shield which consisted of superstars who went on to became the face of WWE. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns made their debuts in 2012 and went on to have a feud with WWE legends like Triple H, The Undertaker, The Rock and John Cena among others. The trio also faced CM Punk in many events where ‘The Best in the World’ came out on top on a number of occasions.

However, the TLC 2013 match between CM Punk and the Shield still remains the greatest for fans as CM Punk single-handedly defeated Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a 3 vs 1 handicap match. After CM Punk left, Shield disbanded and all the members went on to carve out their nice in the WWE Universe. Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar and became a multi-time champion, while Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania and also became WWE champion. Dean Ambrose, on the other hand, started having creative problems with WWE (just like CM Punk) and left the company for AEW. However, Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley soon became a World Champion in AEW.

CM Punk picks Roman Reigns as his favourite SHIELD member

Though many think that CM Punk would pick Dean Ambrose as his favourite because they both left WWE for the same reason, ‘the voice of the voiceless’ surprised everyone when he picked Roman Reigns. While interacting with a fan on Twitter, CM Punk said Roman Reigns is his favourite Shield member.

Is this a thing? Why would I hate him? — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 4, 2020

