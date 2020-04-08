The Undertaker Could Retire After Cinematic WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match Vs AJ Styles

After delivering a phenomenal performance at the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker is reportedly thinking of retirement. According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, The Undertaker “wanted to retire on a good note” and he may be able to do that since his match with AJ Styles was critically acclaimed and loved by fans. The Boneyard Match was praised for being wonderful, bizarre, unique and cinematic. A number of critics said that the match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.

“There’s a lot of talk that [The Undertaker] wanted to retire on a good note because he’s had these bad matches. If that’s the case, this would be the way to retire,” said WOR’s Dave Meltzer.

There has never been a match like that in the history of wrestling.



John Cena and Bray Wyatt created something, like 'Taker and Styles did, that will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.



And those characters have never been better for it. Amazing. #WrestleMania — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 6, 2020

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles: The Undertaker teases retirement after WrestleMania 36

After WrestleMania 36 Day 1 concluded, many WWE superstars including Mick Foley, Xavier Woods, Stephanie McMahon, Sasha Banks and others praised the Undertaker and AJ Styles. Afterwards, the Undertaker himself took to social media and teased his retirement by sharing a picture from the Boneyard Match while writing, “it was a hell of a ride”.

However, many believe that The Undertaker was just expressing his emotions after an incredible match and was not teasing his retirement. According to reports, The Undertaker was scheduled to retire after his WrestleMania 33 loss to Roman Reigns in 2017. However, he came back because it was "not a happy ending" for his character. Since then, The Undertaker has competed in a number of matches, but almost all of them were heavily criticised. The Undertaker is yet to make an official announcement regarding his retirement.

