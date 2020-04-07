The Debate
Undertaker Vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match Behind-the-scenes Details Revealed

WWE News

Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 is hailed as one of the best matches of the show. Some behind-the-scenes details have been revealed.

Undertaker vs AJ Styles

The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was arguably one of the best matches at WrestleMania 36. Fans widely appreciated the out-of-box approach for the clash which saw an altogether different style of filming, some cinematic effects and stellar storytelling by the two opponents. The Undertaker eventually picked up the win by burying AJ Styles before storming off on his motorcycle.

Also Read | WrestleMania 36 results: Undertaker vs AJ Styles: Styles Challenges Undertaker To Boneyard Match

Boneyard match: Undertaker vs AJ Styles behind the scenes details

Multiple publications have since released some Undertaker vs AJ Styles behind the scenes details which highlight the lengths the company and its crew went to produce a match which could potentially go down in history as a WrestleMania classic. WWE insider Dave Meltzer revealed that former wrestler and now backstage executive Michael Hayes and Triple H were key for the production of the match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. Along with the duo, WWE producer Jeremy Borash, who was key in Matt Hardy's Broken/Woken gimmick, reportedly played a key role. 

WrestleMania 36 results: Undertaker vs AJ Styles behind the scenes photos

Several reports further provide details surrounding the match stating the entirety of the match was filmed in Florida but not at the Performance Center. Moreover, a total of eight hours were reportedly required to complete the filming which featured a lot of improvisation by both The Undertaker and AJ Styles. 

Also Read | WWE News: The Undertaker vs AJ Styles Deserves An Oscar': Twitterati Laud Boneyard match, WrestleMania 36 results

With the Boneyard match, WWE appeared to take a more 'Hollywood' style approach where the two superstars delivered a remarkable culmination to their storyline. The match had The Undertaker breaking the fourth wall multiple times by calling AJ Styles by his real name, Allen. Furthermore, it also reported that 'The Phenom' was not supposed to cut his arm when he smashed the car's window. While the producers eventually contemplated editing it out, the Phenom accidentally hurting himself was eventually kept in the final taping.

Also Read | WrestleMania 36 Results: Undertaker vs AJ Styles, Puts Him To Rest In Rare Boneyard Match

Another time when the crew improvised on the spot was when they filmed the finish to the Boneyard match. According to a leading professional wrestling publication, Triple H and Michael Hayes found a fake hand prop on the set which was later used as Styles' hand popping out after being buried. It is revealed that using the fake hand was The Undertaker's idea, which is a throwback to his 1996 Buried Alive match against Mankind (Mick Foley). 

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles; watch highlights

Also Read |  WWE News: Undertaker vs AJ Styles; Taker Showcases AJ Styles' Gravestone, Says Disrespect Will Cost Him At WrestleMania

