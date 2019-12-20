WWE RAW: Lana, Bobby Lashley To Get Married On The Last Episode Of The Decade

The Bobby Lashley-Lana love story is entering a new phase. After their surprise engagement on Monday night RAW, WWE has announced that the couple will get married on the final episode of WWE RAW for 2019. WWE announced the wedding would take place on December 30, at the XL Centre in Hartford.

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle together as Mr. and Mrs. Lashley pic.twitter.com/xe4cBHRSjE — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 19, 2019

WWE News: Lana to be Mrs Lashley soon

WWE announced that it would be a short engagement for Lana and Bobby Lashley. The announcement added that after this week’s surprise engagement, the couple did not want to wait too long to tie the knot. WWE said that Lana and Bobby Lashley had decided to solemnize their marriage on the last episode of WWE RAW of December 30.

WWE, in its statement, told fans that the announcement was also their invitation to ‘save the date’, to watch the couple get married. It asked the fans to bring tissues, alluding that the wedding would be emotional and a tearjerker.After the announcement, Lana tweeted that she could not wait to walk down the aisle and become Mrs Lashley. She also posted a picture from next week’s WWE RAW episode that has already been taped.

Bobby Lashley also took to social media to invite everyone to his wedding with Lana. He wrote that there was no better way to end the year than to watch the happy couple say ‘I do’. He said that he would save his fans a seat to witness him make the relationship official with Lana.

You’re all cordially invited to attend our wedding Monday, December 30! No better way to close out the year than watching us say “I do”...@RusevBUL I’ll save you a seat!



Can’t wait for it to be officially official @LanaWWE 💋 #RAW https://t.co/FStEiJwqr1 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 19, 2019

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s love story began in September when she turned against her husband, Rusev. Previously, Lana had asked her husband Rusev to sign the divorce papers. On Sunday’s WWE TLC event, Lashley scored a win against Rusev, with some help from Lana. After the win, Lana has asked Lashley to propose to her, and the latter had fulfilled his lady love’s wish.

