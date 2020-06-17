Edge Vs Randy Orton Criticised By CM Punk, As He Reacts To 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash garnered a lot of attention since eminent WWE superstars like Ric Flair have gone on record to lavish praise on the contest. However, not every WWE superstar is pleased with the bout. Former World Champion CM Punk gave his honest opinion on ‘Edge vs Randy Orton’ and claimed that he has seen Randy Orton feature in better fights in the past. While several WWE fans and wrestlers may disagree with CM Punk, 'The Best In The World justified his statement regarding the Edge vs Randy Orton matchup by explaining how Randy Orton has put on better performances.

WWE Backlash 2020: Edge vs Randy Orton criticised as CM Punk reacts to 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

On the latest segment of WWE Backstage, CM Punk made an appearance and discussed a number of things including the on-going storylines in WWE. However, he raised a lot of eyebrows by reviewing the Edge vs Randy Orton matchup which took place at WWE Backlash 2020. According to CM Punk, Randy Orton could have performed better against Edge. CM Punk also said that he has seen Edge feature in better matches in the past as compared to his last fight at WWE Backlash 2020.

"It wasn't the greatest match of all time. I have seen better Randy Orton matches and I have seen better Edge matches. But to do that in the marquee to maybe get people to watch, I kind of feel like it was a lot of unnecessary pressure, especially on Edge who is coming back after almost a decade of not wrestling. They did a great job at compartmentalising it and almost ignoring it and just going out all out there inside the ring," said CM Punk on WWE Backstage

WWE Backlash 2020: Edge vs Randy Orton

Edge vs Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2020 saw both the contestants go the distance, as it was considerably hyped in the build-up to the PPV. However, Edge reportedly suffered a serious injury during the contest and is expected to remain out of action for the next couple of months. Meanwhile, Randy Orton won the fight (Edge vs Randy Orton) at WWE Backlash 2020 and is expected to begin a new feud in WWE over the next few episodes.

