CM Punk Picks His 2013 Match Against Brock Lesnar As His Favourite SummerSlam Bout

Earlier this week, CM Punk had a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, where he opened up on a range of subjects, right from WWE, movies to life itself. While discussing WWE, the conversation shifted to WWE SummerSlam 2020 which is just a few days away. During the session, one fan asked CM Punk to pick his favourite SummerSlam match, to which CM Punk replied, ‘vs Brock (Lesnar) for sure’.

The two superstars faced each other in an incredible no-disqualification match at WWE SummerSlam 2013. The match is still remembered for the iconic storyline and its use of wrestling. The match was more than impressive as CM Punk forced Brock Lesnar to step out of his comfort zone and use wrestling moves, as opposed to his usual arsenal filled with MMA moves. Though Brock Lesnar won the match, CM Punk established himself as one of the greatest fighters Brock Lesnar has ever faced in his WWE career.

WWE SummerSlam 2013: How the CM Punk vs Brock Lesnar feud began

One WWE RAW after Payback 2013, CM Punk challenged then Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio to a match. Though he won the match via count-out, he was attacked by Brock Lesnar after. Over the next few weeks, tensions rose between CM Punk and Paul Heyman, who cost CM Punk the championship at Money in the Bank 2013. A day later, Brock Lesnar once again attacked CM Punk and The Best in the World decided to go after both Paul Heyman and his client. A week later, CM Punk challenged Brock Lesnar to a match, which was later turned into a no-disqualification match by Heyman.

WWE SummerSlam 2013: Brock Lesnar bests CM Punk

The two superstars went back-and-forth for a couple of minutes before Brock Lesnar took over. However, CM Punk fought back by targetting Lesnar’s leg and went on to punish The Beast with some vicious chair shots. Brock Lesnar soon recovered and brutalised CM Punk before The Best in the World grounded Lesnar with his impressive submission moves. Later in the match, CM Punk executed a Go to Sleep on Lesnar, but Paul Heyman broke up the pinfall.

CM Punk then trapped Lesnar in the Anaconda Vice, but Paul Heyman ran interference. Frustrated, CM Punk punched Heyman and applied the Anaconda Vise on him, but Brock Lesnar got up and attacked Punk with a chair. Lesnar then executed an F-5 on CM Punk to win the bout. Following the match, the crowd loudly chanted Punk’s name as he limped back up the ramp.

