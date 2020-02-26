When John Cena And CM Punk Entertained WWE Universe With This Epic Battle

The legendary rivalry between John Cena and CM Punk is considered to be one of the greatest storylines in the history of WWE. John Cena and CM Punk decided to feud with each other while they were at the peak of their career. Let us take a look back at the moment when John Cena defeated CM Punk in a high voltage fight in 2013.

WWE Throwback: When John Cena defeated CM Punk

In 2013, John Cena and CM Punk locked their horns in a fight for the ages on a Monday Night RAW segment. While CM Punk emerged as the aggressor in the fight, John Cena managed to survive CM Punk’s deadly moves. For a while, it seemed as if none of the contestants was going to accept defeat as both wrestlers managed to survive some major blows from each other.

However, John Cena emerged victorious by planting his signature finisher - ‘Attitude Adjustment’ - over CM Punk in the final moments of the fight. The entire WWE universe assumed that CM Punk would survive the hit. However, John Cena successfully pinned down CM Punk and emerged victorious. It was one of the biggest wins of Cena’s WWE career.

WWE: John Cena set to return in SmackDown

After taking a long gap from wrestling, 16-time World Champion John Cena is ready to come back in WWE SmackDown on February 28. According to reports, John Cena is coming back to ignite a storyline with his WrestleMania 36 opponent. No wonder, the WWE Universe is thrilled to welcome back their legend.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)