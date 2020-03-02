CM Punk Says That Today’s Wresting Is Not For Him, It’s Completely Different

After dominating the wrestling industry for almost three years, CM Punk said goodbye to WWE in 2014. Since then, there have been many rumours of CM Punk making his much-awaited return, but the Voice of Voiceless has turned every rumour to dust. Earlier, CM Punk revealed that today’s wrestling is not for him and he will not be able to work with today’s generation of wrestlers.

CM Punk recently appeared on Kevin in the Morning with Allie & Jensen to promote his new movie Girl On The Third Floor which is premiering on Netflix this week. When asked about today’s wrestling, CM Punk accepted that today’s wrestling is completely different from his generation. CM Punk said that he is like an old basketball coach who disagrees with the new superstars in every way. He said today’s wrestling is completely different and it has both good and bad.

“It’s a completely different game. There’s good, and there’s bad,” said CM Punk.

Stephanie McMahon wants to see CM Punk and AJ Lee back in the WWE ring

Recently, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon was being interviewed by Metro UK. She revealed that she wants to see CM Punk and AJ Lee back in the WWE ring. Stephanie McMahon praised Lee and said that she is a huge fan of her. Stephanie added that Lee deserves as much credit as any other woman in the current WWE roster.

"I personally enjoy watching both of them perform. I think Punk’s been pretty vocal that he’s not interested in an in-ring return right now. But I would love to see AJ Lee back in the women’s division," said Stephanie McMahon.

GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR hits @netflix today. If you dig its aggressive moistness, please consider casting a vote for it in the 18th Annual Rondo Awards.



All you need to do is email taraco@aol.com with "GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR / Best Independent Film" to participate. pic.twitter.com/ovsXAaHwKa — TravisStevens (@TravisStevens) February 22, 2020

