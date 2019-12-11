CM Punk Trolls Lana-Rusev-Lashley Storyline, Reveals What He Wants To See At WrestleMania

CM Punk made his return to WWE Backstage and talked about all the major segments and matches that happened this week. While talking about the ongoing storyline between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley, CM Punk revealed what he wants to see in the future. He revealed that the Bulgarian Brute and the All-Mighty should team up in the future to fight in WrestleMania.

CM Punk books WrestleMania match including Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley

Talking about the future of the storyline, CM Punk said that Rusev and Bobby Lashley have a match and they 'have a blow-off'. CM Punk added that Rusev wouldn't want to be involved with Lana on-screen in the future. He further said that Lana and Bobby Lashley will go on and live together, but Lana's attitude will make Lashley sick. Punk said that Lashley will then leave her and they'll have another divorce.

“What they do at WrestleMania, they put Lana in a shark cage because by WrestleMania the new tag team is already so sick of Lana that the loser of the match gets what's in the shark cage.”

CM Punk thrashed Lana and said that he has ideas ‘past WrestleMania’. He added that the storyline would continue for very long. CM Punk revealed that they can take the story to Saudi Arabia too. When Renee Young asked him to tell the storyline, CM Punk said that he would tell her after the show. After the show, CM Punk took to Twitter and wrote that he has just booked the storyline between Lana and Rusev till WrestleMania. He tagged both the superstars.

WWE TLC: Rusev set to face Bobby Lashley

This week’s WWE RAW started with Rusev and Lana completing all the official formalities of their divorce. Later, Rusev slammed Bobby Lashley through the signing table. After the incident, RAW Tag-Team superstars - the Street Profits - did a news segment on the show, where they revealed that the Belgian Brute will face The All-Mighty in the upcoming WWE TLC PPV. The duo also revealed that the long-time rivals will face each other in a tables match in the upcoming PPV.

