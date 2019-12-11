WWE Rumours: Chairman Vince McMahon Loves SmackDown Commentator And This Is Why

This year, fans saw WWE go through many highs and lows which gave the WWE Universe some big off-the-ring controversies. The biggest of them that grabbed eyeballs this month was between fellow commentators Corey Graves and Mauro Ranallo. Throughout the month, Graves was seen taking digs at Ranallo on Twitter. While the former NXT Tag Team Champion thought that he was speaking his mind, it had a negative impact on Ranallo.

After going back and forth with Graves on Twitter, Ranallo decided to deactivate his Twitter account and was not seen on Survivor Series or the NXT episodes after that. Many wrestling websites reported that Ranallo took that step after Corey Graves negatively criticised his commentary style. A few weeks ago, Corey Graves apologised to Mauro Ranallo on his ‘After the Bell’ podcast and stated that he never wanted to disrespect anyone.

“I would never intentionally cause anybody any undue stress, especially a co-worker, so I apologise,” said Corey Graves on his ‘After the Bell’ podcast.

In 35 years, this year was no doubt the toughest. But, it taught me to THINK.



I’m going to *uck up.

I’m going to be wrong.

I’m going to disappoint.

I’m not perfect.



I’m thankful for learning to embrace my flaws, and learn from them.



I’m thankful for those who know me. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 28, 2019

However, Mauro Ranallo made his return to the NXT ring last week and turned all the rumours of him leaving WWE to dust. Earlier, PWInsider revealed that Vince McMahon was not at all angry with Corey Graves for what had happened between him and Mauro Ranallo. The websites also state that the WWE Chairman loves Corey Graves and the issue is not going to get bigger.

“There’s not expected to be any more fallout from the Corey Graves/Mauro Ranallo Twitter issue, as a source told PW Insider Elite Vince McMahon “loves Corey Graves”.

