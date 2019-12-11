WWE Throwback: Roman Reigns Returns To Help John Cena Defeat Seth Rollins At TLC 2014

Throughout his more than a decade long career, John Cena has featured and headlined many memorable TLC matches, but according to fans, his 2014 TLC match against Seth Rollins was not that great. The storyline leading to this match was not inspiring and it looked like a stall because Brock Lesnar was not there. Many believe that the match would have not taken place if WWE World Heavyweight Champion Lesnar featured in the match.

Also Read l WWE TLC: After divorcing Lana, Rusev will finally settle feud with Bobby Lashley

John Cena tried very hard to make this match memorable, but the constant interference by Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury broke his flow. It was a table match and both the superstars were able to throw each other on the table only twice. However, not everything was bad about the match. The fight had some incredible moments like John Cena giving a double ‘attitude adjustment’ to Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury through a table and Roman Reigns making his much-anticipated comeback to save Cena from Big Show's wrath.

Also Read l WWE Throwback: Batista defeats Triple H to become the World Heavyweight Champion

John Cena and Seth Rollins went on to face each other in the Royal Rumble 2015, where they participated in a Triple-Threat match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. The match was loved by fans and consisted some memorable moments. Lesnar won the match and retained his WWE Championship.

Also Read l WWE Throwback: When Jinder Mahal took on Triple H in WWE's special India event in 2017

John Cena’s recent WWE appearance

John Cena returned to WWE in December 2018 and was there till early January. In his last match, Cena was a part of was a fatal four-way match for becoming the No.1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. The match was fought between John Cena, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin. Finn Balor won the match by pinning Cena and 'The Champ' later praised Balor for his victory. However, his latest outing in WWE was when he returned to the special edition of RAW titled as 'RAW Reunion' where he had a rap battle with The Usos.

Also Read l WWE RAW goes off air abruptly; watch how the show ended in a video shared by WWE