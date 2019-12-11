Luke Harper May Join AEW After WWE Exit; Chris Jericho Approves

Earlier, WWE officially released Sin Cara, Luke Harper, Konnor and Viktor (The Ascension) and others. However, fans don’t know what the wrestlers will do next. There are speculations that the former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper may join AEW. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is a big fan of Luke Harper and would love to see his WWE friend in his current company. In many instances, Chris Jericho has been seen praising Luke Harper and other superstars who were believed to leave WWE.

“I’m not sure where he’ll personally choose, but I do know that Chris Jericho has spoken on his behalf quite recently in interviews that Luke Harper is someone that he is definitely interested in and wants to see at AEW,” said Korey Gunz, a contributor to an Indian sports portal.

Also Read l WWE Rumours: Vince McMahon reportedly 'loves' current Smackdown Superstar

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper), Sin Cara and Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of The Ascension.https://t.co/XzXMrhl3Qj — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2019

Also Read l WWE TLC: After divorcing Lana, Rusev will finally settle feud with Bobby Lashley

Sin Cara talks about his future after WWE

Though he didn’t reveal what he will do next, Sin Cara said that the best years of his professional wrestling career are ahead of him. He added that he is healthy, disciplined and respectful of his profession and its environment. He revealed that this is not the end, this is the beginning of the next chapter and he is excited for what the future holds. Sin Cara thanked his fans and said that he will always be grateful.

“Thanks to the WWE Universe for its unwavering support and to all my public that in all parts of the world has supported me and showed its affection.”

Also Read l WWE Throwback: Batista defeats Triple H to become the World Heavyweight Champion

As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.

Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JLUJoJPBmR — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 8, 2019

Also Read l WWE Throwback: When Jinder Mahal took on Triple H in WWE's special India event in 2017