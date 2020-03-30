The Rock Adds Stone Cold Steve Austin And Others To His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

While quarantine at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, WWE legend and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has kept himself busy with workouts and Instagram Q&A sessions with fans. Almost every day after working out, The Rock goes live on Instagram and answers frequent questions asked by fans. Recently, The Rock was asked to reveal who he would pick for his wrestling Mount Rushmore.

His first three picks were Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Talking about the fourth and final spot, The Rock said that he likes to keep it blank because he can't choose between other WWE legends like Buddy Rodgers, Bruno Sammartino, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, and Dusty Rhodes.

"My wrestling Mount Rushmore would be 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, 'The Texas Rattlesnake' Stone Cold Steve Austin. That fourth person, I always kind of keep blank,” said The Rock.

The Rock explains why he picked Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin

While explaining why he picked Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin to be on his wrestling Mount Rushmore, The Rock said that the three had the most impact on the wrestling business. The Rock said that Stone Cold Steve Austin and others had the power to connect with people and that’s why they attracted a huge crowd. The Rock then said that it doesn’t matter how many different titles you have, the bottom line is how strong the drawing power is, and if you are selling arenas out and breaking records.

Mount Rushmore of Wrestling has been the hot topic lately...and now @TheRock chimes in on the debate pic.twitter.com/A9pAbhiKLY — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) March 29, 2020

Where does The Rock see himself on wrestling's Mount Rushmore?

When another fan asked where he sees himself in his wrestling Mount Rushmore, The Rock said that he’ll be on the backside of Mount Rushmore. The Rock said he’ll be the only person there and he will be trash-talking with himself. He said his area will be very bad and no one will be allowed to see him.

