Cody Rhodes Hails Rey Mysterio As The “greatest Luchador,” Opens Up On Signing Him To AEW

For the past few weeks, rumours have been swirling considering the fact that Rey Mysterio’s current WWE contract is about to expire, and the Masked Luchador is not thinking of extending his contract. Fans believe Rey Mysterio is unhappy with his ongoing WWE storyline and is thinking of moving to another promotion, with AEW's name in the mix. Top AEW executive and superstar Cody Rhodes spoke to ESPN this month where he opened up on the possibility of Rey Mysterio moving to AEW.

While talking about the Master of the 619, Cody Rhodes revealed that he has always been an admirer of Rey Mysterio. He said Rey Mysterio has close friends in AEW who can help him land a deal with the company. He also claimed Rey Mysterio has a lot left in him and would not retire this soon. “To me, the greatest luchador ever, of all time — hands down — is Rey Mysterio Jr. And he’s got friends here. Jericho and him are friends,” Cody Rhodes stated.

“Mysterio is not afraid to travel out there, either. He’s not a one-company individual. And I think Rey still has a lot left to give in terms of wrestling. That might be something that someone else is currently discussing with him at this point. You never know,” added The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio’s most admired WWE feud

Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio have faced each other multiple times in the WWE ring, but their biggest feud came in 2011 before the iconic WrestleMania 27 PPV. It all began on January 21, 2011, on SmackDown when Rey Mysterio broke Cody Rhodes’ nose during a match. Rhodes, who underwent facial reconstruction surgery, later accused Mysterio of forcing him to miss the Royal Rumble match and the Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship. The feud between the two went on for months before Cody Rhodes challenged Rey Mysterio to a match at WrestleMania 27. Rey Mysterio accepted the challenge and the match was made official.

WrestleMania 27: Cody Rhodes defeats Rey Mysterio

Cody Rhodes dominated most of the match but Rey Mysterio managed to gain momentum later on. Rey Mysterio punished Rhodes for a couple of minutes before removing his face mask and hitting him with a series of punches and headbutts. Frustrated, Rhodes started screaming and countered Mysterio's attack and removed his knee brace. When Rey Mysterio went for a dive, Cody Rhodes knocked him out with the knee brace and executed the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Image Source: AEW.com, WWE.com