Rey Mysterio Vows To Defeat Seth Rollins At Extreme Rules, Helps Owens Win On WWE RAW

Last week, Rey Mysterio announced that he and Seth Rollins will face each other in an ‘Eye for an Eye’ match at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. Later, WWE announced that before facing Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins will face Kevin Owens in a singles match on WWE RAW. This week, the two superstars collided where Kevin Owens came out victorious with a little help from Rey Mysterio and team. After the match, the Master of the 619 hyped up his upcoming match as he vowed to defeat The Monday Night Messiah on July 19.

WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins addresses upcoming Eye for an Eye Match with Rey Mysterio

Before his match with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins appeared in the ring to talk about the upcoming ‘Eye for an Eye’ Match. Seth Rollins picked up the mic and admitted that he thought Rey Mysterio was spouting a metaphor when he said ‘Eye for an Eye,’ but now realises that The Ultimate Underdog meant it literally. He then reiterated that he never meant to harm Rey Mysterio. He was just ‘trying to fulfil his prophecy’ for the greater good of WWE. As Seth Rollins was talking about WWE Extreme Rules 2020, Kevin Owens came in accused Seth Rollins of ‘savagely attacking a nice guy’ (Rey Mysterio). The two continued the trash talk before Murphy and Aleister Black appeared in the ring.

WWE RAW results: Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins in their WrestleMania 36 rematch

After Murphy vs Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio appeared in the ring with his son, Dominik. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins got in the ring and the WrestleMania rematch between the two began. Seth Rollins tried to escape the ring early in the match, but Aleister Black and others didn’t let that happen. As soon as Seth Rollins turned towards Kevin Owens, he got hit with a cannonball.

Seth Rollins first asked Owens for mercy, but soon delivered a chop block followed by a suicide dive. Kevin Owens tried to fight back, but Rollins hit him with a Flatliner to earn a near fall. Seth Rollins tried to gouge Owens’ eye out but got distracted by all three men at ringside. This allowed Owens to hit a stunner for the victory. After the match, Mysterio got on the mic and vowed that Seth Rollins will leave Extreme Rules with only one eye.

Image Source: WWE.com