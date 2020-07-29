Rey Mysterio Eye Update: WWE Says Rey Mysterio’s ‘vision Is Improving Slowly Each Day’

At Extreme Rules 2020, Seth Rollins shoved Rey Mysterio’s eye into the ringside steel steps to win the ‘Eye for an Eye’ match. As a result, The Master of 619 was taken to a nearby hospital where he received treatment. According to various reports, Rey Mysterio was operated on and remained in a critical state for hours. However, WWE released another statement this week which claims that Rey Mysterio’s ‘vision is improving slowly each day’. Though the statement stated that his optic nerve is intact, it’s still unclear how much time it will take for Rey Mysterio to fully recover and make his in-ring return.

“WWE Digital has learned that Rey Mysterio’s vision is improving slowly each day and that his optic nerve is intact, completely secured and back in its socket. A timeline for Mysterio’s return to the ring is unknown at this time,” WWE revealed.

Rey Mysterio eye update: Seth Rollins comments on Rey Mysterio’s injury

While talking to R-Truth on RAW Talk, Seth Rollins stated that he should not be blamed for shoving Rey Mysterio’s eye into the steel steps. "If the WWE Universe wants to point the finger at someone, it should be Rey Mysterio for choosing such a stipulation." On last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins slammed Rey Mysterio and revealed that he had asked Rey Mysterio to stand down multiple times, but the Masked Luchador didn’t listen and ended up sealing his fate.

Rey Mysterio eye update: What’s next for the Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio feud?

On this week’s RAW, Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik confronted Seth Rollins and attacked The Monday Night Messiah. There is speculation that Dominik could start a revenge feud with Rollins and the two could go on to face each other at upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2020. Rumours claim that Seth Rollins will defeat Dominik at the biggest event of the summer but will get attacked by Rey Mysterio later. Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will then continue their feud and lock horns at a major PPV. Many claim that Rey Mysterio will win the match and end the feud. However, some believe that The Masked Luchador will lose again and announce his retirement.

Image Source: WWE.com