Seth Rollins Reveals Reason Behind Puking After Defeating Rey Mysterio At Extreme Rules

At WWE Extreme Rules 2020, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio faced each other in a unique “Eye for an Eye” match. The Master of the 619 dominated the most part of the match, but a low blow by Seth Rollins turned the tide in favour of The Monday Night Messiah. The match ended with Seth Rollins shoving Rey Mysterio’s eye into the corner of the ringside steel steps. The moment was gruesome and made many uncomfortable. Even Seth Rollins was grossed out by seeing Rey Mysterio’s face as he was seen vomiting all over the ring.

Recently, Seth Rollins appeared on RAW Talk where he was asked a series of questions about his match at WWE Extreme Rules. When host R-Truth asked Seth Rollins about his vomiting incident, The Monday Night Messiah said the visual of Rey Mysterio losing an eye was too disturbing for him. “I wasn’t prepared for the visual aspect and it truly made me sick to my stomach. However, I had to win, which is my job to do at all costs,” Seth Rollins added.

"I did not ask for that stipulation." - Seth Rollins



Seth Rollins says he should not be blamed for what happed to Rey Mysterio

However, Seth Rollins started that he should not be blamed for his actions. If the WWE Universe wants to point the finger at someone, it should be Rey Mysterio for choosing such a stipulation. On this week’s WWE RAW, Seth Rollins slammed Rey Mysterio and revealed that he had asked Rey Mysterio to stand down multiple times, but the Masked Luchador didn’t listen and ended up sealing his fate. After losing at Extreme Rules, Rey Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“Medical experts were optimistic that if Rey Mysterio’s optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there’s a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision,” stated a WWE report.

Rey Mysterio's status with WWE is still up in the air after WWE Extreme Rules. Reports claim that Rey Mysterio's WWE contract has expired and as a result, the veteran wrestler is thinking of retiring. Fans speculate that Rey Mysterio's son Dominik could make his wrestling debut and start a revenge feud with The Monday Night Messiah.

