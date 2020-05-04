Adam Cole Vs Velveteen Dream, Charlotte Flair Vs Io Shirai Lined Up For WWE NXT

This week’s WWE NXT is on course to be an entertaining affair as the match card is filled with major matches and segments. Earlier, WWE had revealed that Impact Wrestling superstars Karrion Kross aka Killer Kross and Scarlett aka Scarlett Bordeaux are scheduled to make their official WWE NXT TV debuts this week. Now, WWE has revealed that the night will feature two championship matches. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole is scheduled to defend his title against The Velveteen Dream, and Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Io Shirai. Johnny Gargano, on the other hand, will face Dominik Dijakovic in a singles match.

What to expect from WWE NXT?

According to some, both Adam Cole and Charlotte Flair will retain their respective titles and continue the storylines with their current opponents. Few believe that Tommaso Ciampa could also return and confront Karrion Kross as he was attacked by Kross a few weeks ago backstage. According to many, Karrion Kross will defeat Tommaso Ciampa in the future and will go on to have a rivalry with Finn Balor, Adam Cole and others. Karrion Kross could also make a run for the WWE NXT Championship.

Finn Balor to appear

Last week, Finn Balor was scheduled to face The Velveteen Dream but was attacked in the locker room before the match. Though the identity of the assailant was not revealed, 'The Prince' is scheduled to appear on this week’s WWE NXT and reveal the name of his attacker. According to many, he was attacked by The Imperium’s leader and current WWE NXT UK Champion Walter.

