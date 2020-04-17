Finn Balor To Face The Velveteen Dream On The Next Episode Of WWE NXT

Former North American Champion The Velveteen Dream was out of in-ring action as he was busy tending to his knee injury caused by The Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong. However, Dream returned to the black and gold ring with a vengeance. He destroyed Roderick Strong on several occasions and has now decided to go after Strong’s boss and WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole. On this week’s WWE NXT, Velveteen Dream was scheduled to have a live chat with Adam Cole. However, as he has done in previous weeks, Adam Cole responded late and said that Velveteen Dream is worthy to get a title shot.

In response, The Velveteen Dream called Adam Cole the greatest NXT champion of all time and revealed that he is going to take the belt from him. Finn Balor took offence to Dream's words and confronted him. Finn Balor said he is the greatest NXT champion of all time and not Adam Cole. Finn Balor then said that he does not like The Velveteen Dream as a person and challenged him to a match. The Velveteen Dream accepted the challenge the segment ended. Later it was revealed that Finn Balor vs The Velveteen Dream will take place next week.

The Velveteen Dream takes a dig at Finn Balor

Earlier, The Velveteen Dream took a dig at Finn Balor by sharing a cryptic message on Twitter. The Velveteen Dream shared a picture of himself with his alleged ex-girlfriend and former WWE employee Cathy Kelley, who also had a relationship with Finn Balor, according to many. Using this as an angle, The Velveteen Dream stated that ‘queens are for kings and not for princes’. Finn Balor is also known as ‘Prince’ in the WWE NXT ring.

QUEENS R 4 KINGS

not PRIN❌E’s....



Thinking of Queen Cathy and everyone else in the WWE Family,

Past & Present



👁💜U pic.twitter.com/N8DdrNHUcX — Dream (@DreamWWE) April 16, 2020

