The Velveteen Dream Scores Victory Over Champion Adam Cole On Recent WWE NXT Episode

The Velveteen Dream was all set to face Fin Balor in the main event of WWE NXT, but plans were changed last minute. According to the WWE, The Prince was involved in a locker room incident ahead of WWE NXT. Many believe that WWE wants The Velveteen Dream to continue his rivalry with Adam Cole and he can start another storyline with Finn Balor afterwards. Some also believe that Balor was attacked by Karrion Kross aka 'Killer Kross', who also attacked Tommaso Ciampa last week.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of #WWENXT, officials have learned of a possible incident involving @FinnBalor inside the @WWENXT locker room. This is a developing story, more information will be provided when available. — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2020

This week’s WWE NXT opened with NXT Champion Adam Cole luring The Velveteen Dream into a 3-on-1 ambush. However, North American Champion Keith Lee came in to save The Velveteen Dream and cleared the ring of The Undisputed ERA. Later, it was revealed that The Velveteen Dream will team up with Keith Lee to take on The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.

Both the teams appeared in the ring to start the main event, but as soon as the bell rang, The Undisputed ERA attacked The Velveteen Dream. Keith Lee tried to help, but Damian Priest appeared and hit Lee with his nightstick in the throat. After the break, Dexter Lumis replaced Keith Lee and helped The Velveteen Dream to take on Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.

WWE NXT Results: The Velveteen Dream and Dexter Lumis defeat Adam Cole and Roderick Strong

The match started again and The Velveteen Dream hit Roderick Strong with a Dream Valley Driver. The two tagged their respective partners in, but Dexter Lumis unloaded on both Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. Lumis kept the pressure on, but The Undisputed ERA interferes. Adam Cole starts to punish Dexter Lumis, but the new superstar answers with a big Spinebuster. Dexter Lumis then took out Roderick Strong while Dream hit Adam Cole with The Purple Rainmaker for the win.

