WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan Opens Up On How He Managed To Deal With Depression

The Bella Twins recently uploaded a video on their YouTube channel where former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was seen talking about his battle with depression. In the video, Daniel Bryan asked people to find someone who they can connect with when they are depressed. He also spoke about his visit to a shaman on Total Bellas and revealed how that worked for him personally. “Why the shaman specifically works for me is because I have a natural guard up against therapists,” said Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan depression: WWE star opens up about his dark days

Daniel Bryan said he met a number of therapists in the past but was not able to establish a connection with any of them. He said that while shooting Total Bellas, he visited a shaman who he developed a connection with over time. “It’s weird because we’ve got cameras around, but midway through, even before we went into the sweat lodge, I wasn’t even thinking about the cameras being there,” Daniel Bryan added.

In the video, Daniel Bryan also revealed why it’s crucial to find some method of healing. “A shaman helped me very differently than any therapist that I’ve ever gone to, but some people relate well to therapists, so it’s important to find a mode of healing that works for you,” said Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan stated that dealing with depression is a difficult process, but you have to keep on trying.

“You may still struggle with depression, but you have to keep trying, not only for yourself but for the people you love,” Bryan was quoted as saying.

Could Daniel Bryan become the new Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown?

WWE earlier revealed that in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles will face each other to win the Intercontinental Championship. A few hours later, Daniel Bryan’s wife Brie Bella posted a picture of the Intercontinental Title on her Instagram page. The belt had Daniel Bryan’s logo on the side-plates, indicating that Bryan will beat Styles on SmackDown. WWE has already taped the upcoming episode, which means the match has already concluded and the belt is currently at Bryan’s house. Brie Bella has since deleted the picture from her account.

Daniel Bryan career earnings: Daniel Bryan Net Worth

According to Forbes, Daniel Bryan earned close to $8 million in 2019 and is expected to make $10 million this year. Apart from wrestling in WWE, Daniel Bryan also appears in various WWE shows including Total Bellas and Total Divas.

Daniel Bryan career earnings: Daniel Bryan net worth 2019: $8 million

Daniel Bryan career earnings: Daniel Bryan net worth 2020: $10 million

