Daniel Bryan Makes Surprising Revelation About What Upset Him During Feud With CM Punk

Four-time WWE champion Daniel Bryan appeared on the latest segment of WWE Backstage this week and addressed his iconic rivalry with CM Punk from 2012. Daniel Bryan and CM Punk feuded for a long period of time back in the days and both men managed to have their moments in the rivalry. However, Daniel Bryan’s recent claim regarding WWE snubbing them from the headliners has surprised a number of fans. WWE veteran Daniel Bryan went on to state that he was displeased with the promotion for overshadowing his storyline with CM Punk.

WWE news: Former champion blames the promotion for Daniel Bryan CM Punk feud

Daniel Bryan and CM Punk sat down to discuss their rivalry from the past and explained how they could have landed into several main events in WWE. During the interaction, Daniel Bryan accused WWE of “rubbing him the wrong way". In 2012, John Cena headlined the Over The Limit PPV against John Laurinaitis and Daniel Bryan did not seem to be thrilled about it, arguing that he and CM Punk would have been the better option for the PPV.

Daniel Bryan claimed that he should have headlined the PPV opposite CM Punk since the WWE veteran considered his matchup against CM Punk to be more intense than John Cena vs John Laurinaitis. Cm Punk and Daniel Bryan were feuding over the WWE Championship at that point and Bryan claimed that it was a main-event worthy contest. While WWE did push the storyline between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to the audiences, they did not set up the matchup in a main-event.

WWE News: Daniel Bryan CM Punk feud

“John Cena versus John Laurinaitis, that was in the main event, but Punk and I had a title match and it was like this weird thing where we had three PPV title matches. Two singles, where none of them was the main event, and then the other one, we get Kane involved! So, I remember being in these title matches and be like, 'Hey, let's go out and really show them.” said Daniel Bryan at WWE Backstage.

Image courtesy: WWE