Daniel Bryan Is Quarantining Himself For The Safety Of Pregnant Wife Brie Bella

Daniel Bryan recently appeared on WWE Bump, where he revealed that he is planning to go into self-quarantine for one week after he returns home from WrestleMania 36. Daniel Bryan is scheduled to appear in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown where he will be seen teaming up with Drew Gulak to take on Shinsuke Nakamura and team. The five-time WWE champion is also expected to make an appearance at WrestleMania 36.

Brie Bella pregnant: Daniel Bryan to go on self-isolation

After that, Daniel Bryan will reportedly go on six-week paternity leave so that he can focus on his wife Brie Bella’s health and take care of their firstborn and daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. At WWE Bump, Daniel Bryan said that he will go into isolation after returning home because he does not want to risk the health of his wife Brie Bella.

“When I get home, which is not yet, I don’t get to go directly to Brie Bella. I go into self-quarantine for a week just to make sure I’m okay,” said Daniel Bryan.

Brie Bella pregnant: Daniel Bryan talks about break

A weeks ago, Daniel Bryan appeared on the Bella Twins' podcast where he was seen remembering the discussions he had with Brie Bella about his future. Daniel Bryan revealed that his WWE contract expires soon. He said he loves being a father as much as he loves being a wrestler, but family comes first. However, Daniel Bryan said that he can’t leave wrestling. He said he always wanted to be a wrestler, and he became one. He said that he’ll continue wrestling, but now he will take some time off in between. He said he wants to wrestle ‘once a month or once every couple of months’

“In my mind, it’s almost like I think I’m just done being a full-time wrestler,” said Daniel Bryan.

