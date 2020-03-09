Daniel Bryan Mocks AEW With 'Blood And Guts' Jibe After WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Win

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan unveiled one of the biggest victories of his wrestling career as he went on to defeat Drew Gulak in a high-voltage contest at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020. Daniel Bryan’s victory over the 32-year-old has garnered a lot of attention over him but more than the victory, Daniel Bryan’s post-fight interview is considered to be the main reason for all the attention he is receiving.

Also Read | WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Recap: Social Media Reactions And Complete Recap Of Main Event

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Daniel Bryan trolls AEW after his recent victory

Daniel Bryan putting Drew Gulak over in the biggest way possible #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/xKt7HUXggT — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) March 9, 2020

In the post-fight interview with WWE Network, Daniel Bryan went on to drop a comment which can be interpreted as an AEW reference and the wrestling community has been buzzing with rumours since then. After defeating Drew Gulak at the Elimination Chamber 2020, Daniel Bryan said, “This is what I love about professional wrestling. I don’t ever want to just go through the motions, I want to fight with my heart, I want to fight with blood and guts. That’s what I wanna fight with”.

Also Read | WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: The Undertaker Helps Aleister Black Defeat AJ Styles

On paper, the statement appears straight-forward. However, it also seemingly appears that Daniel Bryan used the term “blood and guts” to mock AEW. WWE CEO Vince McMahon used the same term in order to disparage AEW in the aftermath of Cody vs Dustin Rhodes at ‘Double or Nothing’. Daniel Bryan’s promo aired less than 24 hours after AEW’s massive announcement and wrestling fans consider it to be the beginning of a new feud in the professional wrestling community. AEW announced that The Inner Circle will be meeting The Elite in the inaugural Blood and Guts match on March 25. Daniel Bryan’s statement has, therefore, left the entire WWE Universe buzzing with speculations.

Also Read | AJ Styles Channels Inner Undertaker Vs Aleister Black On WWE RAW; Watch

Also Read | WWE NXT Results: Roderick Strong Defeats Velveteen Dream; Dakota Kai Defeats Tegan Nox

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)