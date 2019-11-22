WWE: Watch CM Punk Reveal About The Day He Was ‘screwed’ With WWE

After blowing up the internet two weeks in a row, CM Punk made an appearance as a guest on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd. During the interview, CM Punk talked about the day he knew he was 'screwed' in WWE. Punk revealed that he made his pay-per-view debut for the company at Survivor Series 2006 where he was sharing the ring with Triple H, Shawn Michaels and The Hardy Boyz.

He said that the people of Philadelphia gave him arguably the biggest reaction he has ever received from a live crowd. When he was getting the cheers, he remembered turning to Triple H and saying, "I'm screwed." He thought that the WWE officials and Chairman Vince McMahon would not like him getting way more cheers and appreciation than the other big superstars present in the ring. Punk said that the people of Philadelphia loved him because he fought in many matches at the same stadium before joining WWE.

CM Punk left WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble when he was at the top of his game and was called 'the best in the world' by fans. Punk was one of the biggest stars in WWE at that time, but because of some bad blood between the two sides, Punk decided to leave the company. CM Punk was so upset that many thought he would never return. Though Punk isn't with WWE currently, he is signed with Fox to be an analyst on the Backstage show that breaks down the events taking place in WWE.

WWE: CM Punk talks about upcoming Survivor Series match

In the recent episode of Backstage, CM Punk talked about his WWE career, his future and he also talked about Survivor Series. While talking about the upcoming PPV, CM Punk talked about the match between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio. Punk revealed that he loves Rey Mysterio and when Brock gets motivated, he gives an amazing performance.

"I think these guys are gonna go out there and put on a show," said CM Punk

