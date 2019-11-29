The Debate
Dave Batista Wants WWE Superstar Dana Brooke To Call Him ‘Daddy’

WWE News

Recently, Dana Brooke wished her fans on the occasion of Thanksgiving. She also thanked Batista for wishing her and her family on Thanksgiving. Read more.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Batista

Dave Batista and Dana Brooke have been flirting with each other for a long time on social media. Now, Batista has asked Brooke to call him ‘Daddy.’ The flirting between The Animal and Brooke started when Batista announced that he is single a few days ago. Dana commented by thanking fans who have been asking her to get into a relationship with Dave Batista. WWE’s Renee Young played a mediator between the two and wrote that she would love to see Dave Batista and Dana Brooke together.

Also Read l WWE: Chris Jericho slams CM Punk's WWE Backstage return, says 'no one cares'

During WrestleMania (which was held in Tampa) season, Brooke shared a tweet where she reminded fans that “he also lives in Tampa.” To which, WWE on FOX Twitter account wrote that they could set up a Dating Game with Batista and Brooke with Renee Young as the host. Brooke replied by saying that she is ready for every type of Dating Game whether on Twitter or Tinder. She then asked FOX to air the dating show live on their channel.

Also Read l WWE: Nikki Bella 'happy' after break-up with John Cena, reveals family member

Dave Batista wants Dana Brooke to call him 'Daddy'

Recently, Dana Brooke wished her fans on the occasion of Thanksgiving. She also thanked Batista for wishing her and her family on Thanksgiving. Batista replied to Dana Brooke’s comment and revealed that he has been thinking about the question Dana asked him via text. Batista said that the answer to Brooke's question is YES. “You can call me Daddy. Happy Thanksgiving,” he wrote. 

Also Read l The Undertaker makes a confession about the WWE locker room and it'll make you love him

Also Read l WWE: The Undertaker talks about the biggest mistake he made while fighting Bruiser Brody

