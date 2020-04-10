Did Big Show Retire? Has The WWE Star Announced Retirement After WrestleMania 36 Defeat?

WWE superstar Big Show could be considering retirement in 2020, as there are already rumours that 'The Giant' has already competed in his last fight for the promotion against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. This revelation could come as a surprise for WWE fans since Drew McIntyre went on to defeat Brock Lesnar ‘The Beast’ at WrestleMania 36. However, in the latest segment of WWE RAW, a videotape of WrestleMania 36 was aired in which Drew McIntyre was spotted confronting The Big Show after facing Brock Lesnar. The Big Show made a surprise return and went on to challenge Drew McIntyre for the title. However, ‘The Chosen One’ successfully retained his belt and defeated The Big Show.

Big Show enjoyed a warm welcome from the WWE universe with his surprise comeback at WrestleMania 36. However, he failed to capitalise on the moment and lost the fight against Drew McIntyre. A vast majority of the WWE fanbase has since been asking, did Big Show retire? There are no official reports about Big Show’s departure from the promotion yet, but looking at his current loss and his age a number of WWE fans have assumed that Big Show is considering retirement and has already competed in his last WWE fight.

Big Show vs Drew McIntyre: Did Big Show retire?

Big Show vs Drew McIntyre ended on a sour note for Big Show and his fans. After a long gap, WWE fans were thrilled to see the Big Giant return inside the ring. However, Drew McIntyre went on to claim and retain his WWE title on the same night by defeating Brock Lesnar and Big Show back-to-back at WrestleMania 36. However, the answer to ‘Did Big Show retire’ still remains to be up in the air as nothing has been declared officially.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)