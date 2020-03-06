Blame Brock Lesnar If You Hate My Character: WWE Superstar Big Show

Big Show recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast where he talked about his early WWE career. Big Show said that everyone hated him at WCW. When WCW ended and was bought by WWE, he decided to join WWE. He thought that he will get a good response, but it was the same as WCW. He said he started having feuds with WWE superstars in the ring but was never able to main-event WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown.

Big Show praises WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Big Show said nobody wanted him at the main cards and he was slowly getting fed up. However, his OVW colleague and long-time friend Brock Lesnar was the face of WWE at that time and he noticed Big Show. When a WWE official asked Brock Lesnar about who he wants as his next opponent, Brock Lesner picked Big Show. According to Big Show, Brock Lesnar slammed the WWE officials for not noticing Big Show’s capabilities and advised them that The Giant can be a good rival for him.

Big Show said that he and Brock Lesnar went on to main-event many WWE shows and live events. Big Show then accepted that he owes his first big break in WWE to Brock Lesnar. Joking about his career, Big Show said that if you hate his WWE character then blame Brock Lesnar for it.

“I owe my entire resurgence for my career to Brock Lesnar...If you hate the Big Show, blame Brock.”

