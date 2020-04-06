WrestleMania 36: Otis Gets A Kiss From Mandy Rose After Defeating Dolph Ziggler

WrestleMania 36 was a special event for Otis as he finally got what he wanted for months. After a huge build-up, Otis finally defeated Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36 as Mandy Rose slapped Sonya Deville. After the match, Otis and Mandy Rose shared a kiss which left the WWE Universe in awe. Many WWE superstars congratulated the couple and WWE even called it the ‘Best WrestleMania moment ever’.

WrestleMania 36 results: Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler, shares a kiss with Mandy Rose

After betraying Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville accompanied Dolph Ziggler to the ring for the much-anticipated match with Otis. From the start, Otis overwhelmed Dolph Ziggler with his size and strength, but a superkick gave Dolph Ziggler control. Dolph Ziggler started trash-talking to Otis and even delivered a dropkick that earned-him a two-count. Otis soon recovered and launched Ziggler into the corner. Otis delivered a big bodyslam to Dolph Ziggler before stepping on his opponent's spine.

Sonya Deville hopped up on the apron to distract Otis which allowed Dolph Ziggler to deliver a low blow. After seeing Otis get overwhelmed by Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler, Mandy Rose entered the ring and slapped Deville. She went on to deliver a low blow to Ziggler which helped Otis' cause. Otis delivered the caterpillar and scored a WrestleMania win. After the match, Otis scooped Mandy Rose up and the two shared a big kiss to close out the segment.

"Otis gets the win and Otis gets the girl," commentator Michael Cole said.

WrestleMania 36 results: WWE Superstars congratulate Otis and Mandy Rose

Starting a petition for 4/5 to be National Otis Day. It’s the right thing to do. — Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) April 6, 2020

