The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WrestleMania 36: Otis Gets A Kiss From Mandy Rose After Defeating Dolph Ziggler

WWE News

After the Otis vs Dolph Ziggler match, Otis and Mandy Rose shared a kiss which left the WWE Universe in awe. WWE superstars also congratulated the couple.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Otis and Mandy Rose

WrestleMania 36 was a special event for Otis as he finally got what he wanted for months. After a huge build-up, Otis finally defeated Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36 as Mandy Rose slapped Sonya Deville. After the match, Otis and Mandy Rose shared a kiss which left the WWE Universe in awe. Many WWE superstars congratulated the couple and WWE even called it the ‘Best WrestleMania moment ever’.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Charlotte Flair demolishes Rhea Ripley, becomes new NXT Champion: WWE News

WrestleMania 36 results: Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler, shares a kiss with Mandy Rose

After betraying Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville accompanied Dolph Ziggler to the ring for the much-anticipated match with Otis. From the start, Otis overwhelmed Dolph Ziggler with his size and strength, but a superkick gave Dolph Ziggler control. Dolph Ziggler started trash-talking to Otis and even delivered a dropkick that earned-him a two-count. Otis soon recovered and launched Ziggler into the corner. Otis delivered a big bodyslam to Dolph Ziggler before stepping on his opponent's spine.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Drew McIntyre stuns Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, becomes first British WWE Champion: WWE News

Sonya Deville hopped up on the apron to distract Otis which allowed Dolph Ziggler to deliver a low blow. After seeing Otis get overwhelmed by Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler, Mandy Rose entered the ring and slapped Deville. She went on to deliver a low blow to Ziggler which helped Otis' cause. Otis delivered the caterpillar and scored a WrestleMania win. After the match, Otis scooped Mandy Rose up and the two shared a big kiss to close out the segment.

"Otis gets the win and Otis gets the girl," commentator Michael Cole said.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results: Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in unique Firefly Fun House match

WrestleMania 36 results: WWE Superstars congratulate Otis and Mandy Rose

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 results:  McIntyre defeats Lesnar, Fiend defeats Cena, Edge defeats Orton

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Congress
CONGRESS WELCOMES 30% SALARY CUT
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES