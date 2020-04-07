Newly Crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Picks Up The Big Show For A Crushing Body Slam

On this week’s WWE RAW, the company aired a clip which showed new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defend his title for the first time against The Big Show, moments after winning it from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The pre-taped clip showed Drew McIntyre thanking Paul Heyman for giving Brock Lesnar the wrong advice. The Big Show interrupted Drew McIntyre and challenged him for the WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre duly accepted the challenge. The Big Show started strong as he slapped the champion until he had to fight. Big Show kept the pressure on the new champion and even went to deliver a chokeslam. Drew McIntyre soon recovered and hit the Claymore to win and retain his title.

Big Show’s Last WWE appearance

Big Show was last seen in the WWE ring on January 2020. The former WWE champion made his return and helped Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe defeat the trio of Seth Rollins and The AOP. From the start of the match, Big Show punished the three heels and chokeslammed everyone in his way. Later in the match, Big Show was seen delivering his special moves to the AOP. As he was about to win, Seth Rollins hit him with a steel chair, causing a disqualification. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe then came in and punished the heels.

Great to return to #Raw for my first match on Monday night in years! Teaming up with @SamoaJoe and @FightOwensFight last night was awesome, two very talented young men. And as for next week's "fist fight" ... I'll leave this here. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/uBmavoai4o — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) January 7, 2020

After the match, Big Show took to Twitter and praised Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. He also announced that he will once again team up with the duo for the first-ever ‘Fist-Fight’. Big Show and the team lost the Fist-Fight and the former WWE champion was not seen in the WWE ring since then. Since then, Big Show has appeared in many events, but only as a host.

