Did Edge Sign A New Multi-year Contract With WWE After Royal Rumble?

WWE gave us one of the biggest surprises of 2020. They brought back Edge at the recent Royal Rumble. Edge is one of the biggest superstars of WWE and his return has opened up a lot of storylines for the future. However, a lot of fans believe that Edge is not going to be a part of WWE and his Royal Rumble appearance was just a ‘one-time’ thing. Well, it is not true since the former World Champion has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Wrestling fans are hoping to see him back in action.

WWE News: Edge has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE

According to reports, Edge has recently signed a new three-year contract with WWE and it is good news for his fans. Wrestle Votes disseminated the news through their Twitter handle and said, “Edge recently signed a new 3-year contract with WWE for significant money”. Take a look at the tweet.

Edge recently signed a new 3 year contract with WWE for significant money. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 27, 2020

WWE News: Who is expected to be Edge’s rival?

After a power-packed performance at Royal Rumble, Edge is expected to go against Randy Orton. The former rivals shared a heated moment at Royal Rumble and WWE might take it ahead since both of them are veterans of the sport. However, Edge might opt to run it with some new faces on the WWE roster. The new generation is yet to taste a spear from 'The Ultimate Opportunist'. WWE usually sign their wrestlers under a five-year contract. However, Edge’s physical conditions might not allow him to wrestle for that long.

