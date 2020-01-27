WWE Royal Rumble: Drew McIntyre Emerges Victorious After Eliminating Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre stood tall in the ring as the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner. Drew McIntyre sent the bookies favourite Roman Reigns over the top rope to secure his victory. The 34-year-old will now have the opportunity to win the WWE Championship or the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

WWE Royal Rumble: McIntyre wins big

WWE Royal Rumble highlights: Drew McIntyre eliminates Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre had been touted as a future WWE champion ever since he made his return to the company in 2017. He finally received his massive push on Royal Rumble when he eliminated Brock Lesnar after a record-tying performance by 'The Beast Incarnate'. Lesnar entered at No.1 and eliminated 13 men in a row, becoming the first WWE Superstar to do so. He also tied the elimination record in the process. However, Drew McIntyre stunned the entire universe when he eliminated Lesnar from behind and thereby established himself as the top contender in the match.

McIntyre entered the match as the 16th entrant and enjoyed a dominating performance throughout. After eliminating Brock Lesnar, McIntyre continued his streak when he manhandled Ricochet before tossing him out of the ring. With the returning Edge hogging all the spotlight, Drew McIntyre made sure that he made his opportunity count and eliminated Roman Reigns just after the 'Big Dog' eliminated Edge. The Irish wrestler couldn't contain his emotions after the hard-fought victory that earned him the right to headline WrestleMania.

WWE Royal Rumble highlights: Drew McIntyre shares his thoughts

"This one's for her...and I'm going to #WrestleMania!"



After all the ups and downs in his eighteen-year career, @DMcIntyreWWE dedicates his #MensRumble Match victory to his wife.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Hjkonanwwf — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020

Drew McIntyre, who was released by the company in 2014 after an underwhelming stint, went to TNA to hone his skills as a wrestler and become a top draw in the independent circuit. McIntyre made his triumphant return to WWE in 2017. After a strong start in NXT, he was sent to RAW in 2018. Despite being on the scene for almost two years, this is the biggest push he has received in his WWE career. And fans surely loved seeing the 34-year-old winning the Royal Rumble match.

WWE news: Social media reacts to Drew McIntyre winning at WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre is crying.



So are thousands of other people.



My word that was a very different #RoyalRumble than I was expecting. #WWE — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 27, 2020

Legit emotion on Drew's face. What a journey. Like honest to God, they have something here. Don't screw it up. — Matthew Weaver (@JMattWeaver) January 27, 2020

This image to conclude the show brings me much joy. Drew McIntyre was always destined to become a World Champion in WWE and he will compete for that opportunity at Wrestlemania. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bROwrbnqSs — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) January 27, 2020

Just a fantastic Rumble match on a lot of levels. “Who booked this shit” was never a bigger compliment. Really great stuff. #RoyalRumble — Zack Heydorn (@zheydorntorch) January 27, 2020

