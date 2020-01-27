The Debate
WWE Royal Rumble: Drew McIntyre Emerges Victorious After Eliminating Roman Reigns

WWE News

WWE Royal Rumble concluded with Drew McIntyre standing tall in the ring after eliminating Roman Reigns to win the match. Find out more details about the PPV.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre stood tall in the ring as the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner. Drew McIntyre sent the bookies favourite Roman Reigns over the top rope to secure his victory. The 34-year-old will now have the opportunity to win the WWE Championship or the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

WWE Royal Rumble: McIntyre wins big

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble To Feature Sheamus Vs Shorty G And Lacy Evans Vs Bayley Matches

WWE Royal Rumble highlights: Drew McIntyre eliminates Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre had been touted as a future WWE champion ever since he made his return to the company in 2017. He finally received his massive push on Royal Rumble when he eliminated Brock Lesnar after a record-tying performance by 'The Beast Incarnate'. Lesnar entered at No.1 and eliminated 13 men in a row, becoming the first WWE Superstar to do so. He also tied the elimination record in the process. However, Drew McIntyre stunned the entire universe when he eliminated Lesnar from behind and thereby established himself as the top contender in the match. 

McIntyre entered the match as the 16th entrant and enjoyed a dominating performance throughout. After eliminating Brock Lesnar, McIntyre continued his streak when he manhandled Ricochet before tossing him out of the ring. With the returning Edge hogging all the spotlight, Drew McIntyre made sure that he made his opportunity count and eliminated Roman Reigns just after the 'Big Dog' eliminated Edge. The Irish wrestler couldn't contain his emotions after the hard-fought victory that earned him the right to headline WrestleMania.

Also Read | Triple H Hints At WWE Title Run For Drew McIntyre Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble highlights: Drew McIntyre shares his thoughts

Drew McIntyre, who was released by the company in 2014 after an underwhelming stint, went to TNA to hone his skills as a wrestler and become a top draw in the independent circuit. McIntyre made his triumphant return to WWE in 2017. After a strong start in NXT, he was sent to RAW in 2018. Despite being on the scene for almost two years, this is the biggest push he has received in his WWE career. And fans surely loved seeing the 34-year-old winning the Royal Rumble match.

WWE news: Social media reacts to Drew McIntyre winning at WWE Royal Rumble

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar Can Be Eliminated By Drew McIntyre, Feels Booker T 

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble: From Winners To Losers At WrestleMania Ft John Cena, Roman Reigns

 

Published:
COMMENT
