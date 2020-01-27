WWE Royal Rumble: Edge Makes Emotional Return To In-ring Action, Delivers Vicious Spear

WWE began 2020 with a bang. The WWE Royal Rumble was full of moments for the fans to savour. However, the highlight of the show was Edge making his first in-ring return since his retirement in 2011.

The Rated R Superstar made a surprise return to the ring for the Royal Rumble match. He had been hitting the headlines ever since he was spotted outside the WWE Performance Center. With the 46-year-old expressing his desire to wrestle again, it became evident that WWE would use Edge in some capacity at the pay-per-view.

Watch Edge return at WWE Royal Rumble

When Edge arrived, the WWE Universe couldn't contain their emotions. Edge entered the ring at the No. 21 position after his iconic entrance routine. 'The Ultimate Opportunist' had a stand-off with AJ Styles that resulted in a vicious spear to Styles. Edge eventually eliminated him. Edge shared a short reunion with his long-time rival Randy Orton. He eliminated him later in the match. Edge also tossed out Luke Gallows to tie for the match’s third-most eliminations.

WWE Royal Rumble: Edge and Randy Orton roll back the years

Let this beautiful moment replay in your head, over and over and over again. 😭👏🏾#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/qHnWZLfzs6 — Dameon™ El Ídolo (@DameonBerryJr) January 27, 2020

A Royal Rumble winner in 2010, Edge lasted 23:43 before finally being knocked out by Roman Reigns.

WWE Royal Rumble highlights: Key results

Drew McIntyre wins the Men's Royal Rumble match

Charlotte Flair wins Women's Royal Rumble match

Becky Lynch beats Asuka to retain WWE Raw Women's Championship

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt beats Daniel Bryan to retain WWE Universal Championship

WWE Royal Rumble: Superstars react to Edge making his in-ring return

Without Edge, there is no me.



He gave me his time when he didn’t have to.



He gave me advice when he didn’t have to.



He gave me a friend when he didn’t have to.



He gave me a place to live when he didn’t have to.



I owe him everything. Tonight made me happy. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 27, 2020

Seeing @EdgeRatedR tonight put a smile on my face on a day that I think we all desperately needed one. Thank you.

🤘🏻 — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) January 27, 2020

EDGE! — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) January 27, 2020

Coolest thing ever. Gives people hope! https://t.co/fDb2M76nYj — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 27, 2020

