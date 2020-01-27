The Debate
WWE Royal Rumble: Edge Makes Emotional Return To In-ring Action, Delivers Vicious Spear

WWE News

WWE Royal Rumble was full of moments for the fans to savour. However, the highlight of the show was Edge making his first in-ring return since his retirement.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE Royal Rumble

WWE began 2020 with a bang. The WWE Royal Rumble was full of moments for the fans to savour. However, the highlight of the show was Edge making his first in-ring return since his retirement in 2011. 

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble To Feature Sheamus Vs Shorty G And Lacy Evans Vs Bayley Matches

The Rated R Superstar made a surprise return to the ring for the Royal Rumble match. He had been hitting the headlines ever since he was spotted outside the WWE Performance Center. With the 46-year-old expressing his desire to wrestle again, it became evident that WWE would use Edge in some capacity at the pay-per-view.

Watch Edge return at WWE Royal Rumble

When Edge arrived, the WWE Universe couldn't contain their emotions. Edge entered the ring at the No. 21 position after his iconic entrance routine. 'The Ultimate Opportunist' had a stand-off with AJ Styles that resulted in a vicious spear to Styles. Edge eventually eliminated him. Edge shared a short reunion with his long-time rival Randy Orton. He eliminated him later in the match. Edge also tossed out Luke Gallows to tie for the match’s third-most eliminations.

WWE Royal Rumble: Edge and Randy Orton roll back the years

A Royal Rumble winner in 2010, Edge lasted 23:43 before finally being knocked out by Roman Reigns. 

Also Read | Kane, Randy Orton Rumoured To Participate In Upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020 After WWE Smackdown Return

WWE Royal Rumble highlights: Key results

  • Drew McIntyre wins the Men's Royal Rumble match
  • Charlotte Flair wins Women's Royal Rumble match
  • Becky Lynch beats Asuka to retain WWE Raw Women's Championship
  • "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt beats Daniel Bryan to retain WWE Universal Championship

WWE Royal Rumble: Superstars react to Edge making his in-ring return

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble: From Winners To Losers At WrestleMania Ft Edge, Randy Orton 

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble 2020: WWE Backstage Rumours Of Matches Planned And Likely Winners

