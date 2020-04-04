The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Did WWE Just Mess Up Braun Strowman Vs Goldberg Announcement? Twitter Users Think So

WWE News

WWE have officially announced that Hall of Famer Goldberg will defend his title against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. However, fans were left unimpressed.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to health concerns was almost confirmed after 'The Big Dog' himself explained his decision to withdraw from his Universal title match against Goldberg. Even WWE CEO Triple H commented on the ongoing rumours and suggested the company is planning to make an announcement soon. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE finally addressed the elephant in the room by officially announcing that Hall of Famer Goldberg will defend his title against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read | WrestleMania 36: Goldberg To Defend Universal Title Against Title-hungry Braun Strowman

'The Monster Among Men' was the favourite to replace Roman Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals. However, WWE's announcement of such a major change received a lot of flak by fans on social media. Triple H earlier stated that the company was looking for a 'unique way' to handle the Roman Reigns issue and try to preserve the hype for the title match. 

Also Read | Braun Strowman To Replace Roman Reigns As Goldberg's Opponent At WrestleMania 36

Fans troll WWE for lacklustre announcement of Universal title match

Fans were excited for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown as it was expected that the company would conjure a storyline to explain Braun Strowman replacing Reigns. However, what fans got was just an announcement of the match with no mention or explanation of Reigns dropping out of WrestleMania 36.

Unsurprisingly, social media slammed WWE for their 'bland' Goldberg vs Braun Strowman announcement.

Also Read | When Braun Strowman Met Salman Khan And Other Bollywood Stars On 'Dus Ka Dum' 

Also Read | Edge Reveals His Top WrestleMania Moments And How They Led Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MP MAN TEST POSITIVE
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
COVID-19
RAM VILAS PASWAN THANKS FCI WORKERS
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK