Did WWE Just Mess Up Braun Strowman Vs Goldberg Announcement? Twitter Users Think So

Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to health concerns was almost confirmed after 'The Big Dog' himself explained his decision to withdraw from his Universal title match against Goldberg. Even WWE CEO Triple H commented on the ongoing rumours and suggested the company is planning to make an announcement soon. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE finally addressed the elephant in the room by officially announcing that Hall of Famer Goldberg will defend his title against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

'The Monster Among Men' was the favourite to replace Roman Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals. However, WWE's announcement of such a major change received a lot of flak by fans on social media. Triple H earlier stated that the company was looking for a 'unique way' to handle the Roman Reigns issue and try to preserve the hype for the title match.

Fans troll WWE for lacklustre announcement of Universal title match

Fans were excited for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown as it was expected that the company would conjure a storyline to explain Braun Strowman replacing Reigns. However, what fans got was just an announcement of the match with no mention or explanation of Reigns dropping out of WrestleMania 36.

Unsurprisingly, social media slammed WWE for their 'bland' Goldberg vs Braun Strowman announcement.

I guess that was Triple H's "totally unique" way of handling Braun in for Strowman. A totally unique "we'll just say it" plan — Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) April 4, 2020

Is that really how they are gonna do this Strowman / Reigns replacement thing? Just have Cole randomly say it’s Goldberg vs Braun and show a match graphic? Wow. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 4, 2020

DID THEY JUST ANNOUNCE GOLDBERG VS STROWMAN AND NOT GIVE A REASON — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) April 4, 2020

Hahahaha they didn't even explain why Braun Strowman is replacing Roman Reigns. Wow. #SmackDown — Blake Oestriecher (@BOestriecher) April 4, 2020

Erm...did they just announce Goldberg vs Strowman without even mentioning Roman not being there?



I smell a botch and a big one.#WWE #Smackdown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) April 4, 2020

No explanation. No storyline. No nothing. This match will be a disaster. — Ryan (@Ryan_teodora13) April 4, 2020

