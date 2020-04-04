WrestleMania 36: Goldberg To Defend Universal Title Against Title-hungry Braun Strowman

It looks like The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman is all set to get his hands on the WWE Universal Championship as he faces title-holder Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36. The 'Big Dog' Roman reigns, who was Goldberg's opponent as announced previously, is rumoured to have pulled out of the contest citing health issues. On Friday night SmackDown on April 3, Goldberg's new Wrestlemania opponent was unveiled, taking most of the fans by a surprise to see Braun Strowman replacing Roman Reigns in the title clash.

Goldberg vs Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania

The Monster Among Men will be eager to get his hands on a championship belt, especially after losing the Intercontinental title to Sami Zayn, who was helped by Ceasaro and Nakamura. Goldberg, on the other hand, will look to add another victim to his long-list of opponents that he has put down, although he cannot take Braun Strowman lightly. While Goldberg's last big win came off Brock Lesnar in the 2016 Survivor Series, Braun Strowman on multiple occasions has come very close to the Universal title but has fallen short.

Roman Reigns slams haters

Roman Reigns said that because he had a long history with leukaemia, people earlier believed that he was not fit to participate in the WrestleMania 36 match, which was not true. Roman Reigns said that he was fit to participate and even got a green light from WWE doctors and officials. Roman Reigns said that he even reached Orlando (WrestleMania 36 venue) to start his WrestleMania 36 training, but something happened and he had to leave. Roman Reigns then asked forgiveness from his fans for being unable to entertain them.

