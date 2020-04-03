Edge Reveals His Top WrestleMania Moments And How They Led Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE superstar Edge is bracing up for arguably one of the biggest match of his WWE career at WrestleMania 36. The 46-year-old's return at Royal Rumble 2020 has been one of the most talked-about stories in WWE in recent months. Moreover, despite being out of the ring for almost nine years, Edge does not seem to have lost a single beat, with his rivalry with The Viper Randy Orton being one of the most intriguing storylines heading into WrestleMania.

Edge recalls his top WrestleMania moments

It's highly likely that Edge vs Randy Orton will be a show-stealer and the company has done more than enough to hype the match. However, leading up to the Showcase of Immortals, Edge has been busy reminiscing about his previous WrestleMania moments. The Rated-R Superstar recently revealed some of his top Wrestlemania moments and how they shaped his professional wrestling career.

"My first live WrestleMania experience was WrestleMania 6. It was in Toronto, SkyDome, Hulk Hogan, who is my guy vs Ultimate Warrior, who is the ascending phenom, and I still to this day remember how it felt like I saw throughout the night. I just kept getting goosebumps and I already knew I want to be a wrestler", Edge said in an interview.

"I'd already been to a bunch of live shows. But that one man that one just Wrestlemania is just a different animal. It's just a different beast entirely and also that kind of iconic match and the story they told and the way they crafted it, Oh my God, it was just so amazing to be a part of and to come back 12 years later as a performer in the same arena." he added.

At WrestleMania 18, Edge returned to the SkyDome and beat Booker T in a singles match. At that time, Edge enjoyed a successful tag-team run with Christian and was just finding his feet in the company as a singles competitor.

Speaking of his tag-team partnership with Christian, the duo delivered an absolute classic at WrestleMania 16 in a triangle (triple-threat) ladder match against The Hardy Boys and The Dudley Boyz. Unsurprisingly, this is also one of his favourite WrestleMania moments. Here's what Edge had to say.

"The triangle ladder match against the Dudleys and the Hardy's was the first time that I competed at WrestleMania. WrestleMania 16 was my first performance and it was with my childhood friend, Christian and again we are involved in something that's never been done before and we have a blank canvas and at WrestleMania for these Tag Team Championships, that we dreamed and always told ourselves that we would have one day."

"I always pictured Christian and I being the Tag Team Champions. The fact that it was happening at WrestleMania while standing on the table, you know propped up by two ladders just adds so much more to the memory that I'll never forget. I just it felt like a dream sequence from a movie."

WrestleMania 21 propelled Edge as one of the regular main-event stars during the 2000s. It was during that time, he established himself as one of the greatest heels in the company, winning the WWE championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship seven times. However, as it is widely known, his career was cut short in 2011 after he was forced to retire after sustaining a potential life-threatening neck injury. Edge retired as the World Heavyweight Champion in 2011 and the very next year he was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I was like, I wasn't even a year I moved from being retired. So I don't know if I really fully grasp any of it, to be honest. I don't know if I fully understood how retired I was. I remember getting the phone call and I was like really... that was quick. I really appreciate it. And I mean without trying to tell me egotistical I figured it was gonna happen. I just didn't know it'd be that quick."

"It's not a race, you know, it's not who gets there first is just it's a fun thing. That's how I try to treat it and then, to have Jay (Christian) induct me and it was fun. "

