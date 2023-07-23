Dominik Mysterio Leaves John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Behind To Create History In WWE

Dominik Mysterio has been a part of WWE for almost half a decade now, not counting his appearance as a child. In this duration, he's been at the losing end more often than not yet he has started to script his name in the history books. After being embroiled in an eternity-long feud with his dad Rey Mysterio, Dirty Dom is on his way and it is safe to state that the current stint as a member of The Judgment day has done wonders for him. This week, Dominik attained a unique milestone, which prominent superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and even current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns haven't been able to touch, and might not be able to even in the future.

3 things you need to know

Dominik Mysterio is the real-life son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

In the past, Dominik has been embroiled in a feud with current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Dominik is a member of the faction The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio makes a unique milestone in WWE

On Monday Night RAW earlier this week, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The duo fell short of defeating the champs in the main event and Dirty Dom was pinned after a devastating Helluva Kick.

Later, The Judgment Day went to NXT to assist Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom defeated Wes Lee in the main event with the help of Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day to become the new North American Champion. Following his successful title defense against Butch last night at WWE SmackDown, Dominik made history by headlining all three shows in the same week. There have been superstars who have appeared in the main event of all three shows, but Dom was able to do so in the same week.

'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley ruling Monday Night Raw

Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day last year after turning on his father and Edge at WWE's Clash at the Castle PLE in 2022. Rhea Ripley later helped him achieve a new demeanor and appearance. Dirty Dom has never left Mami's side since joining the stable, and the duo have been ruling Monday Night RAW as the members of The Judgment Day.