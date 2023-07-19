Dominik Mysterio Clinches Major WWE Championship Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2023

The Judgement Day has emerged as one of the most significant forces in the WWE universe in the last year since Dominik Mysterio joined the trio of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. While Balor has been involved in a feud against the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Ripley is ruling the women’s roster as the WWE Women’s World Champion and Mr. Money In The Bank 2023 Damian Priest is awaiting a title shot. The fourth pillar of the stable, Dominik Mysterio has now clinched a major championship title ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023.

3 Things You Need To Know

Dominik Mysterio is the son of the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Dominik suffered a defeat against Cody Rhodes at MITB 2023

Dominik Mysterio never held any solo title in WWE

The Judgement Days’ dominance continues as Dominik lifts his first-ever solo title

Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest suffered a loss against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in an undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match in the July 17 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Having run wild over WWE TV, The Judgement Day took a trip to the NXT brand during the Tuesday night show and claimed new milestones. Facing Wes Lee in a solo match for the North American Championship title, Mysterio picked a sensational win, but not without the help of his teammates.

[The Judgement Day at WWE NXT | Image: wwe.com]

Towards the end of his match, Finn Balor, Priest and Rhea Ripley made an interruption, with the Women’s World Champion blasting Lee with her championship title. This led Mysterio to pin down Wes Lee and become the new North American Champion. Interestingly, this is the first-ever solo championship win for Dominik, who is the son of the WWE great Rey Mysterio.

Meanwhile, it is now being said that Dirty Dom would have to make a title defense at The Great American Bash, Texas as Lee was already scheduled to defend the title against Mustafa Ali on July 30, 2023, in Cedar Park. It is worth noting that Dominik’s title win could be a part of a bigger plan for WWE, as they continue building storylines for SummerSlam 2023. The SummerSlam PLE is slated to be held on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.