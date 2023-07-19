WWE SummerSlam 2023 To Kickoff With Logan Paul Vs Ricochet? Here's What We Know So Far

The match card for the WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event has started taking shape following the conclusion of Money In The Bank 2023 earlier this month. In the weeks following MITB, Logan Paul appeared on Monday Night Raw, as his match against Ricochet was confirmed for SummerSlam. Both superstars have entertained the WWE Universe for the past few PLEs starting with the 30-man Men’s Royal Rumble match.

The social media superstar Logan Paul made his debut in WWE in 2022

Logan Paul has previously faced superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

28-year-old Logan picked up his last victory against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022

Logan Paul makes request to WWE to let him open SummerSlam 2023; Know why

Speaking on his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, Logan Paul revealed that he has requested WWE to place his match against Ricochet as the opening match of SummerSlam 2023. He notably revealed the reason behind his request, as he wants to be at his brother Jake Paul’s clash against Nate Diaz in a professional boxing match. Here’s what Logan Paul said on his podcast:

As soon as my match ends, I'm going to hop on a private jet, fly to Dallas in my [wrestling] gear, walk in the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz. I'm going to try. I don't know if I'm going to make it, but I think if I do, it'll be minutes. I walk into the venue round one, Jake Paul-Nate Diaz starts. It is barely possible, but how incredible [would that be]?

All we know about Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

While SummerSlam 2023 is slated to be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5, the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing bout will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Paul is currently 6-1 and was undefeated in his pro boxing career before losing to Tommy Fury in his last fight. On the other hand, Nate Diaz retired from UFC after beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last September and has now embarked on his journey in professional boxing.