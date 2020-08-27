Dominik Breaks In-ring Character To Hail "helpful And Kind" Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio is currently in a feud with former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and the two recently faced each other in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Even though he lost at the PPV, Dominik Mysterio received a lot of praise from fans and pundits for delivering a great performance on his debut. Apart from Dominik, The Monday Night Messiah was also hailed for helping Dominik Mysterio in the ring and making him look like an absolute star even though the young luchador didn't have any in-ring experience.

Recently, Dominik Mysterio appeared on The Gorilla Position podcast, where he broke his in-ring character for a couple of minutes and took time to praise his current in-ring rival. Dominik Mysterio hailed Seth Rollins as the “master” before admitting that The Monday Night Messiah was really helpful throughout their feud. Dominik also claimed that he couldn't have asked for a better opponent than Seth Rollins for his first pro-wrestling contest.

"Seth (Rollins) has been nothing but so helpful and so kind. He said it before. He is a master at his craft. I couldn't think of anyone else to have a debut match, anyone better than Seth Rollins. I am very thankful for him and everything that he's done for me," said Dominik Mysterio.

🚨BRAND NEW PODCAST!🚨



On this wk's #GorillaPosition, the brilliant @35_Dominik comes on to talk backstage reactions to his SummerSlam performance & THAT kendo stick initiation. Plus #WWEPayback thoughts & the boys get fiery about #WWERaw!



LISTEN: https://t.co/XL3gfHbhZx 🎧🎙️ pic.twitter.com/SrUUtJsSiV — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) August 26, 2020

Seth Rollins lavishes praise on Dominik Mysterio

Ahead of his WWE SummerSlam 2020 match, Seth Rollins sat down with ESPN's Michael Wonsover where he praised Dominik Mysterio. Seth Rollins claimed that the young luchador had ‘knocked it out of the park’ every time he appeared in the ring. He said Dominik Mysterio knows that a lot of people hate him because he received a WWE contract without doing anything major and he wants to prove them wrong. "Did he get the opportunity because he happened to be born to Rey Mysterio? Yes, but has he knocked it out of the park every week since he's been given the chance? Yes, he has," Rollins added.

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio teamed up with his father Rey to take on Seth Rollins & Murphy, and as they were about to win, Retribution arrived and attacked The Mysterios. Fans speculate that the feud between Seth Rollins and the Mysterios may have come to an end. Retribution is currently feuding with nearly the entire WWE roster, and there is a possibility that Rey Mysterio and Dominik could lead the charge on WWE RAW.

Image credits: WWE.com