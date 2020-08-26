WWE RAW’s Viewership Ratings See A Major Spike After SummerSlam 2020

The WWE RAW episode after SummerSlam 2020 saw some impressive, entertaining segments as fans witnessed multiple incredible turns of events in a three-hour episode. The show was headlined by a tag-team match between Seth Rollins & Murphy and Rey Mysterio & Dominik which ended in chaos as Retribution appeared in the climax and attacked the Mysterios. Apart from the tag-team main event, fans saw the debut of former NXT Champion Keith Lee, who went up against WWE veteran Randy Orton in a decent contest. A-list WWE superstars like Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley and others also made an appearance on this week’s Monday Night RAW.
Due to a phenomenal episode, this week’s WWE RAW (August 24, 2020) drew an average of 2.028 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is good news for Vince McMahon’s company as last week’s WWE RAW drew only 1.643 million viewers. The first hour of this week’s episode drew 2.140 million viewers (last week: 1 - 1.730 million), the second hour drew 2.045 million viewers (last week: 2 - 1.697 million) and the final hour drew 1.900 million viewers (last week: 3 - 1.502 million). According to WrestlingInc, “this week's numbers are the best overall numbers since the post-WrestleMania 36 WWE RAW, which drew 2.118 million viewers.”
