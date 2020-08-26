How To Get On WWE ThunderDome? Things You Need To Do To Appear On The Big Screen

WWE ThunderDome has arguably been a masterstroke by the promotion. For the past few months, WWE was forced to host the weekly episodes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT from either an empty arena or with developmental talents posing as crowd members. ThunderDome allowed the company to use "a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers and drone cameras" to bring fans into the arena "virtually." While it does not compare to having the arena full of fans, ThunderDome at least managed to bring a life-like feel matches and segments.

I don’t care what anyone says ThunderDome is a huge improvement. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 23, 2020

How to get on WWE ThunderDome?

WWE ThunderDome is available for fans globally; all one needs is a stable internet connection and a front-facing camera & microphone. ThunderDome is absolutely free, which means thousands of fans are competing for the limited slots available to appear on the big screen. Fans must be 18 years or older to register for the event. However, minors are also allowed to appear in ThunderDome, granted the registration is done by a parent or legal guardian.

Fans can register for an upcoming event by visiting WWE ThunderDome's official website. Meanwhile, the promotion will be sharing updates about registration for future events/pay-per-views to their social media handles. Upon registration, fans will get a verification email from the company with further instructions.

The limited seats will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, which will be notified via email. Fans who get selected to appear on the ThunderDome, WWE will send another email with the link to join on the day of the show.

WWE will also release a list of standby fans for Thunderdome. Should seats become available during an event, fans from the standby will get the chance to feature on the big screen. WWE has further listed a host of instructions and guidelines for conduct on its official website. The moderator will have the right to suspend a fan during live streaming if he/she ignores any guideline.

WWE ThunderDome: Fans misusing broadcast to send messages

Despite the clear guidelines, fans have repeatedly used their appearance on ThunderDome to send specific messages to the viewers. A fan was banned from ThunderDome for displaying a picture of Chris Benoit:

Someone has put a picture of Chris Benoit on their screen #WWERaw #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/mYVRiA9qgK — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, another fan used the platform to portray 'Fire Velveteen Dream:'

