Rey Mysterio Shows Off The Nasty Head Wound Following Retribution Attack On WWE RAW

In the main event of WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio teamed up with his son Dominik to take on the duo of Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, as the Mysterios came close to winning the match, Retribution appeared and attacked the two. The newly found group was rough on the pair, especially Rey Mysterio, who was punished all over the ring. Retribution was also seen smashing the future Hall of Famer’s head onto the ring post multiple times which was hard to watch for the viewers.

Later, Rey Mysterio shared a picture on Twitter showing the vicious cut he received on his head after getting hit. Rey Mysterio also shared a picture of his mask which turned from white to red because of the blood. Afterwards, the WWE Universe criticised Retribution, while praying the Masked Luchador recovers soon to exact revenge. “Damn that's bad. Hope you heal up quickly King and get your own retribution on them,” wrote a fan. “This needs to stop,” added another. “Ouch. Hope you heal quickly and get your Payback,” commented the third.

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio & Dominik vs Seth Rollins & Murphy ends in No Contest

Seth Rollins and Murphy attacked the babyfaces before the bell rang, taking out Rey Mysterio. This forced Dominik to start the match alone, but the young superstar wiped out the heels with some impressive moves. After returning from commercials, Seth Rollins and Murphy took control by punishing Rey Mysterio before Dominik received the hot tag and unloaded on Murphy. A distraction from Rollins allowed Murphy to fight back, but before Rollins could deliver the buckle bomb, Dominik escaped and tagged his father into the match. Rey Mysterio went on to punish Murphy before the pair executed a double 619.

WWE RAW: Retribution attacked Rey Mysterio and Dominik

As the heels were about to win the match, the lights flickered and Retribution made their way to the ring. Seth Rollins and Murphy ran out, but Retribution caught Rey Mysterio and Dominik. The masked invaders then punished the Mysterios as Seth Rollins and Murphy watched from the entrance ramp. Two of the masked villains sent Rey Mysterio head-first into the ring post before throwing him on the ground. Retribution stood on the ring apron to close the show.

